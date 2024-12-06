Dozens dead in Congo after mysterious disease outbreak

Nearly 400 cases have been recorded since the disease first emerged in the southwest part of the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to Africa CDC.

December 6, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live