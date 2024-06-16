Drone footage shows mother whale and calf off Gold Coast

A beachgoer in Gold Coast, Queensland, captured spectacular drone footage of a mother whale with her calf, calling the event “one of the most incredible moments of my life.”

June 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live