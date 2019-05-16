Eiffel Tower celebrates 130th anniversary with spectacular light show

More
The laser light show was backed by music and was visible from various points throughout Paris.
0:57 | 05/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Eiffel Tower celebrates 130th anniversary with spectacular light show
Okay. Okay. Okay. A okay. Okay. Yeah. Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:57","description":"The laser light show was backed by music and was visible from various points throughout Paris.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"63072450","title":"Eiffel Tower celebrates 130th anniversary with spectacular light show","url":"/International/video/eiffel-tower-celebrates-130th-anniversary-spectacular-light-show-63072450"}