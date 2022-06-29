Former US Ambassador: Xi has a ‘huge problem’ on COVID protests, lockdowns

Max Baucus, the former U.S. ambassador to China, joins to discuss the country’s crackdown on COVID-19 protests and how President Xi Jinping plans to respond to demands from demonstrators.

