Transcript for Khashogg's Friend: Journalist 'killed in a very barbaric way,' according to officials

How did you discover. That's he may have been you know. Shouldn't you might be now the first four days following October 2 I imagine the possibility that Jamal was still being interrogated inside. Here are some whole book talked with some Turkish government and security officials and they said yes to around. Jamal was killed. Dipping repeated claims that there is proof. The mr. hatfill Jeanne was killed but there isn't audio recording. There is emphatic proof of this happens to you aware of facts have you. Have you then she hit him. Put that people I trust my close friends have told me that this ad. And I share this with security officials and asked them if it was true. Basic yes it is. Police say what we have audio on this we know all the details about what transpires. Decision to commit you can you've been told directly by Turkish intelligence police. That are recordings. And that that categorically. Proof that mr. strategy was killed and an above are manna and it. Ohm. Yes they told me directly that Jamal could show me had been killed using a barbaric methods and and that this was on the audio recording. Do you have any reason to to believe that news stories all true the man. In which he was killed. I'm still hoping that these things are not true view I have hope it should not be or mr. malt group did not deserve this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.