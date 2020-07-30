Giant Ice cream sculpture unveiled in London

More
A giant swirl of whipped cream with a cherry on top, as well as a fly and a drone, was unveiled on Trafalgar Square's Fourth Plinth in London on Thursday.
1:14 | 07/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Giant Ice cream sculpture unveiled in London
It's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:14","description":"A giant swirl of whipped cream with a cherry on top, as well as a fly and a drone, was unveiled on Trafalgar Square's Fourth Plinth in London on Thursday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72085907","title":"Giant Ice cream sculpture unveiled in London","url":"/International/video/giant-ice-cream-sculpture-unveiled-london-72085907"}