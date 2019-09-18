Giant panda dies in Thailand zoo

More
Chuang Chuang, a long-term loan from China, collapsed Monday in his enclosure shortly after a meal of bamboo leaves.
0:46 | 09/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Giant panda dies in Thailand zoo
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:46","description":"Chuang Chuang, a long-term loan from China, collapsed Monday in his enclosure shortly after a meal of bamboo leaves.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65697906","title":"Giant panda dies in Thailand zoo","url":"/International/video/giant-panda-dies-thailand-zoo-65697906"}