Humanitarian aid crisis in Gaza

ICRC Head of the Gaza Sub-delegation Adrian Zimmermann discusses the aid situation in Gaza where the death toll is nearing 44,000, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

November 20, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live