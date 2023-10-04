Inside the mass exodus of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh

ABC News’ Patrick Reevell reports on the devastation as more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians flee their homes as a decadeslong conflict with Azerbaijan intensifies.

October 4, 2023

