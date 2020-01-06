Iranians in Tehran protest the death of George Floyd

More
They held signs with messages including "stop murdering black people," "justice for George Floyd" and "I can't breathe.”
0:15 | 06/01/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Iranians in Tehran protest the death of George Floyd
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"They held signs with messages including \"stop murdering black people,\" \"justice for George Floyd\" and \"I can't breathe.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70999893","title":"Iranians in Tehran protest the death of George Floyd","url":"/International/video/iranians-tehran-protest-death-george-floyd-70999893"}