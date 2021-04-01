-
Now Playing: Restaurant run entirely by employees with disabilities
-
Now Playing: Man rescued from submerged vehicle in Peru
-
Now Playing: Horses roam across snow-covered ranch
-
Now Playing: Thick fog covers central Israel
-
Now Playing: Pentagon braces for possible Iranian retaliation
-
Now Playing: Koala strolls on Australian beach
-
Now Playing: Belgium zoo welcomes baby bonobo
-
Now Playing: UK decided to delay 2nd doses of vaccine and have more people get their 1st doses
-
Now Playing: New Year’s celebrations from around the world
-
Now Playing: New Year’s celebrations around the world
-
Now Playing: Brazil welcomes in the New Year
-
Now Playing: England rings in the New Year
-
Now Playing: New Year's celebration in Greece
-
Now Playing: Dubai rings in 2021 with elaborate fireworks display
-
Now Playing: Aerials show extent of Norway landslide
-
Now Playing: China's most powerful solid rocket booster engine succeeds
-
Now Playing: A real-life Paddington bear cub was rescued after being held in captivity in a home
-
Now Playing: Sparkling skies glitter over Iceland
-
Now Playing: Winter storm, Nashville blast, COVID-19 vaccine: The Week in Photos