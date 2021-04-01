Transcript for Julian Assange's extradition to US is blocked by judge

London court has just rejected a United States' request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. US prosecutors indicted the 49 year old son John seventeen espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse. That all together could carry a maximum sentence of 175. Years in prison. The US is expected to appeal and I could lead to more legal maneuvering. A live look now outside the court in London were group of the sun supporters had gathered celebrating that judge's decision.

