Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for KFC opens outlet with robot server
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:59","description":"KFC unveils its \"restaurant of the future\" in Moscow, which makes use of a robot waiter to minimize contact between staff and customers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71384765","title":"KFC opens outlet with robot server","url":"/International/video/kfc-opens-outlet-robot-server-71384765"}