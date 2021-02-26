Koala celebrates 16th birthday

More
Sydney Zoo's oldest koala, Faith, celebrated her 16th birthday with a koala-friendly eucalyptus cake.
1:15 | 02/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Koala celebrates 16th birthday
And I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:15","description":"Sydney Zoo's oldest koala, Faith, celebrated her 16th birthday with a koala-friendly eucalyptus cake.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76139959","title":"Koala celebrates 16th birthday","url":"/International/video/koala-celebrates-16th-birthday-76139959"}