Mother of Oct. 7 victim holds out hope for return of son’s remains

Ayelet Samerano’s 21-year-old son, Jonathan, was killed by Hamas terrorists at the Supernova music festival.

November 8, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live