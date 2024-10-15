Paraglider spots dog on top of Great Pyramid of Giza

A man flying high above Egypt's Great Pyramid of Giza in a powered paraglider spotted something unexpected on top of the ancient landmark: a dog.

October 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live