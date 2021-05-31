Picturesque English coastal village to host G7 summit

More
A look around the stunning Carbis Bay, in England's South West county of Cornwall, which will host President Biden and other world leaders for next week's G7 Summit.
1:17 | 05/31/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Picturesque English coastal village to host G7 summit
Yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:17","description":"A look around the stunning Carbis Bay, in England's South West county of Cornwall, which will host President Biden and other world leaders for next week's G7 Summit. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78002012","title":"Picturesque English coastal village to host G7 summit","url":"/International/video/picturesque-english-coastal-village-host-g7-summit-78002012"}