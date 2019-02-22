Transcript for Across the Pond: Breakdancing in the Olympics?

Let's go across the pop. The Pope Paul ABC news's London bureau our friend Jennifer hagel says keep it up and the biggest international news Jennifer happy Friday good morning what to watch and. Happy Friday good morning to you well today spoke this is on the bad it can end on accountability. Making sure church leaders are working with their congregations to actively protect children from any abuse. Of any kind. Pope pressed the start of the meetings with a prayer as usual for openness but warns bishops. And other senior church figures that Catholics are not simply seeking condemnation. But could increase effective measures last cited these victims also held a vigil outside the Vatican demanding zero tolerance. For abusive priests and the culture of silence within the Catholic Church. Wow. And obviously that varies tough topic to talk about discussion that is really needed and time that's needed to have. But switching. To something much much much lighter Erin hard turn here. To break dancing. Yeah pretty cool. The Twitty 24 Olympic gays in Paris wants to be more now are being hip. Study organizing committee is proposing that breakdance saying become an Olympic sport. Break dancing there was a huge hit at the youth Olympics in Argentina so they figure why not hunted up to the major leagues. Paris organizers also want the inclusion on speed boarding surfing. And climbing. They will make their debut for years earlier carrying the Ted. Now I'm pretty cool have you guys he thinks we're glad I got this hip urban cafe Texan me. You can I didn't. Our urban and hip some would say that our morning show Judy ABC became an urban and have asked. Are about. Jennifer yes and then also you're watching at the heart warming memorial taking place about it. I had this is a really lovely story so here ending UK thousands turned out. To watch a US and to British air force joy flyover and Sheffield England. And that's to honor the sacrifice of an American air force crew during world war to. Now I'm this medal and gentlemen Tony folds heat is just a kid running around a park with friends. On February 22 in 1944. When the crew of a damaged American B seventeen flying fortress. Suffering engine failure. And rather than making an emergency landing near the blaze and hitting them. They went down in the woods just be on the park all ten Americans onboard that plane died. For decades folds has dreamed of honoring the crew and today at 82 years old he got his wish. With his poignant salute from the skies. And guys they really do you recommend having a look at the full report on this heart warming story on AB he's dot com later on.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.