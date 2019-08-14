-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Standoff in Hong Kong as flights canceled again
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Russia orders -- and then cancels -- evacuation of town
-
Now Playing: New concerns over radiation released from Russian blast
-
Now Playing: Protests shut down Hong Kong airport for 2nd day
-
Now Playing: Radiation spiked following Russian explosion despite officials denying fallout
-
Now Playing: Pro-democracy protests turn violent as Hong Kong airport cancels flights again
-
Now Playing: Pro-democracy protesters fight back against Chinese government
-
Now Playing: President Trump's new immigration limits
-
Now Playing: How new immigration policy targets low-income communities
-
Now Playing: President Trump delays additional tariffs with China
-
Now Playing: Eid celebrations, indigenous rights, horse races : World in Photos, Aug. 13
-
Now Playing: Riot police storm Hong Kong airport amid anti-government protests
-
Now Playing: New drugs show promise in fight against Ebola
-
Now Playing: Video of Russian police punching female protester stirs anger
-
Now Playing: Trump calls Russia mystery blast a 'failed missile explosion'
-
Now Playing: Famed scientist searching for Amelia Earhart wreckage
-
Now Playing: Onlookers pin down knife-wielding man in Sydney
-
Now Playing: Teen murder suspects died in apparent suicide