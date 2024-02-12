Prime Focus: Violence between Israeli settlers, Palestinians growing in West Bank

ABC News’ James Longman spoke with relatives grieving loved ones killed in the West Bank and an Israeli settler sanctioned for allegedly inciting violence as tensions surge in the region.

February 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live