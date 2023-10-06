Rare 8-month-old Javan rhino caught on video

A critically endangered 8-month Javan rhino calf was discovered in Indonesia. According to the World Wildlife Fund, they're the world's "most threatened" species of rhino with only around 80 living.

October 6, 2023

