'Russian roulette of how you want to be killed:' Doctor on situation in Gaza

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke to Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, an intensive care physician with Doctors without Borders, about what they have seen in Gaza since the end of the cease-fire.

December 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live