The African nation of Sudan is taking steps toward becoming a democracy after ousting dictator Omar Al Bashir and Twain nineteen. Now for the first time a film from Sudan has been submitted for consideration to the Academy Awards. Foreign correspondent Maggie ruling has that story. Content laughter yeah. Yeah. More than just a movie on job my lawless first film easy revolution. Do you know just like an old story is it's an exchange basis. I mean some and it's an article are free it's directly and we ought to cut short. Gee I think it got you. After nearly thirty years of dictatorship that suppressed creativity closed cinema has and censored media in Sudan. Own terms film you will diet when he is the first time the country has ever submitted a moving to the Oscars for nomination. It's good to talk to tool to two beauty loves was cinema and the group's you know to let your guns and he doesn't mix. His directorial debut is being praised by critics for its sweeping cinematography and ravishing compositions. The film follows the life of moves in the played by first time actor most office he Heine. Something like that's what happens he. There is no. Turkish and getting into teaching your CMOs. There you know. So I didn't mention this film wouldn't call him. And dateline. After a holy prophet tells his family that their son will only lived for two decades. Some real spends the last year of his life finding out what it really means to live. Turning to cinema to open up his eyes inflating to free himself from the prophecy. Comes and says as he filmed the museum will struggle he was also living soon dance fight for freedom. The Davies started filming in December 20 team was the very same day the revolution began instant game. As the streets filled with bond Winston's uprising. Christopher says he wasn't sure if he could go one through make under say. Guys. It's. Also under. But we aren't doing what we are making now. Cervical you should all. The goal would seemed impossible to most to reap the film crew were arrested in homes and says he lost friends during the revolution. He had to shipped four tons of equipment into the country only to have it held up at the airport. And since no film had been made there in decades everything was starting from scratch. It was a talent her talents for years to get this film made. What who kept dragging you to get it done and let me show up every don't want to keep working against these challenges. It's medium and insisted in Alton the team you know I just can't I can't give up. The feeble with the heart believed revolution. The film has become a critical darling it film festivals around the world including winning the lion of the future award at the Venice Film Festival that. While like a moment that will never. Hernandez says while his film may be the first it won't be the last Sudanese film is only just getting started. You still have an adult oldest story is a woman told him before so old I need exists in your stories. And Maggie really joins me now for more on is Maggie what a fascinating story you know you say that. Art and culture have basically been nonexistent in Sudan for a long time at least to express it in this way so what's the reaction been there to this film. Can't what's so fascinating speaking with the director in the lead after and they both said they remember a time. That won't go just a couple years like we heard them say where. But movie theaters weren't open you could go onto the street with a camera in and stop the lead actors any used to be fearful that he wanted to straighten your camera was going to be taken him into the legal you could not do this and Arnold how that's for read out to be out in the street making a feature film in which they do mean that they all have been chasing and what's grains of the country is really battling around and I know I'm to abandon the director of the film called you got the generation before him the film was directors. These men and women who weren't able to put their films on the screen he says they have been supporting him. Supporting the next generation of filmmakers the government the new government today and is coming around to them is well. I didn't create an entirely new position in the government and the ministry of culture to help support in getting this film into the act and into the Oscars. So it's really incredibly an a for so many people sit in of the country that's trying to figure out. A new constitution and trying to work on being this new democracy. And free event culture and film in cinema is the way to do that is wells so as we heard most often actors say you know this film is also part of the revolution against him some represented so much so what's next. Further director and not just this team but what's next for future films in the country. And I think it's so great you know we heard him say this is just the future are so many stories still untold of kind of of the hybrid culture that many people don't get to see on film and the good news is that it himself and told us is another film that is in the works right now in Sudan that they're working on another film so they aren't trying to create this this new culture of film making in the country so much to look forward to an end and everyone's interest in the states where you can see this film. You will diets one main event that the film that we were just watching it is available to stream in online is cinemas right now you know we're not even mentioning this film's trying to be promoted during a pandemic so again another talent of they're up against but they're finding out a way to stream it online you can watch and Aaron. A tomorrow is the first round of official nominations for them to get one step closer to being officially nominated for the Oscars so again this story is still ongoing but. I mean I have to tell you it was so moving to speak with them and I am just a huge fan now I'm rooting for this film to succeed so I'd love for airborne to go watch it and treat children bonds are around they get them Oscar going this amazing film crew held. You're beaming just talk about it and Maggie freedom of anyone's gonna raise the excitement about anything. Here that Maggie really. Thanks so much for bringing us this story what a great one.

