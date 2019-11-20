Transcript for Sweden drops Julian Assange rape investigation

And Julia moon we're and move on to Sweden dropping the rape case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange saying the evidence has weekend in the time since the alleged incident but this is far from the end of his legal issues. Right so WikiLeaks issued statement pretends to be welcoming us but now saying that the main concern was of course this extradition. To the US so let's backtrack a little the whole reason why ask science. Took refuge in the Ecuador an embassy in London was to avoid being extradited. To Sweden because of this allegation into a rate rate that he committed several a few years before that back in 2000. I'm ten. Now the deputy prosecute. Prosecutes. In Sweden Maine the announcement she took the decision to drop the investigation she says this is not. Anything to do. With the testimony. All of the complainant she said that's the woman making the allegations hat testimony was who was solid and she was concise and coherent. But it was more about the evidence outside of her testimony Al slack. Was now would just say who would say data that was really hot it was a really hard had to justify keeping this investigation ongoing. Now. He's sub amazed of his custodial sentence however a judge recently ruled that he is getting to stay in detention. Whilst means aboard Wallace the next hearing for that US extradition. Is going to be held in Fabbri and because he's got a history of invading. The authorities they've kept him in jail until then.

