Swimmers get up close to pod of dolphins in New South Wales

More
A lucky group of swimmers floated alongside a pod of dolphins at Australia's Coogee Beach.
1:00 | 06/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Swimmers get up close to pod of dolphins in New South Wales
And I. Tune in. Oh my.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"A lucky group of swimmers floated alongside a pod of dolphins at Australia's Coogee Beach.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78140528","title":"Swimmers get up close to pod of dolphins in New South Wales","url":"/International/video/swimmers-close-pod-dolphins-south-wales-78140528"}