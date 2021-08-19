Transcript for What Taliban rule in Afghanistan means for veterans and the rest of the world

What does Taliban leadership and Afghanistan mean for the global community and from the perspective of those who serve stance that we're joined by Tom Porter represented the group Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America. And Darryl blocker ABC news contributor and former deputy director of the Counterterrorism Center. At the CIA gentlemen welcome to you both and Tom let me begin with you. You're also a captain in the US navy reserve you served in Afghanistan. You we've heard everybody all the way up to second of the defense talk about what what this. It feels like to watch this unfold after having. Served in that theater. Can you I owe you speak to what veterans and their families are experiencing watching the scenes in Kabul unfold knowing that on September 11 anniversary the Taliban are going to be in control there. I favor our community here would be today. I'm persona mention that I mirror just her Iraq and Afghanistan veterans Americans. Now waste in for beauty on this. Who does this issue hits really close to home for me. I want to me seem dumb old. A lot I lived on that based shore over a year. And so all of those I'm. The service members that we have. I provide security. And security people as they come into the airfield. They're just doing a brilliant job I just want Americans who know that. Didn't do. Amazing work their brave and they're doing dangerous things are. Our behalf so please just remember that whenever you meet the next. I'm bottom line is is we've done an enormous amount of American citizens. And Afghans and Al citizens sought by Simon that's for twenty years risking their lives the assembly lines. So that we couldn't accomplish our mission so. We needed to do all it takes or whatever it takes to get everybody out and into safety. I'm so moved that that is. What the Pentagon is saying there president Biden says the Taliban's going through what he calls quote existential crisis promising moderation. We're already seeing violent response to some pro to protest of the new government around the country. So what do you expect things this Taliban 2.0 do you think. But what I'm expecting is that the Taliban will look at these seven B. Institute and incorporate Sharia law into their systems that's 13. Of the UN member states. So they can go back to the draconian. One point oh version of 1994. Through 2001. Or they can adjust to the world and recognize that. It doesn't have to be the way it was in the past. So. That's on the Taliban regime to make that decision about whether they wanna live in the past when they will adjust to the future. Guideline that have drawn your experience as an intelligence officer lot of finger pointing right now early days there will be after action reviews congressional hearings all of it. Just an intelligence failure Darryl. I I think the word intelligence failures just so it's so wound. Okay policy payless. And the intelligence has a role in that I don't see this as an intelligence failure. But I don't from the inside so I'm a little biased at the end of the day this was predicted whether those 369 months no one. Would've accepted. Somebody coming in and briefing them that the Taliban government will take over in ten days to weeks. It may just not have been. It just wouldn't have been accepted no one would believe it and now we're witnessing it. And Tom clearly the evacuation are wrap of our Afghan allies. That's personal as you pointed out for those who served alongside them for four journalists who work with colleagues. In Afghanistan. But you shouldn't failure and planning for this dates all are back to 2008 and the special immigration visa programs inception that's the visa program. For people who helped us in Afghanistan and Iraq so how do you think this was missed back then and and do you blame the state department for some of what's happening today. While Blake can. Be. Equally. Assigned to multiple administrations so this goes way back. I'm oftentimes we have it cold on this State Department who don't will step up. They're processing these special immigrant visas again these are at war. I'm assisting those. Interpreter daily analysts intelligence analysts. Epic search the stood by our side and were combat along the punishment or porches and NATO for. During our conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan and so. I a lot of times there wasn't sounding like I'm there was enough personnel and State Department to process send and time but the result has been. Then there's been an alarm backlog and thousands. Of these data applications and career today. And if we had not had such a huge backlogs. A lot of this problem it wouldn't exist. Are still when you're actually from a consular that you're still going to. Problems no matter how well you're not if we hadn't had a large backlog in the special group meets at programs. You know we we wouldn't be exactly where we are today Indian and what better place. Me a long history there and Gerald RUN officials now warning. If you're going to be dire food shortages in Afghanistan noting. That the Taliban's unlikely to receive the generous international aid that propped up to previous government how do you think the global community should approach dealing with the Taliban. I think both the Taliban and the global community are obligated to continue to administer. Well established mechanisms. For 34 provinces of of Afghanistan. There are more than just a posh changed need Tajik Hazara as. And the other Turk men but Lucien and tribes that are not. And the age 40% of the what the makeup of the Taliban. Editing and in represented all of all of Afghans. And to partner with the United Nations should get through me. You get assistance to those in need. We'll see how that goes that's that's the next problem my guest Darrell blocker Tom Porter thanks very much for being with us. It.

