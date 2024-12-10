Israel unleashes wave of devastating airstrikes across Syria

Israel is conducting airstrikes on military bases and naval ships to prevent them from falling into the hands of Syrian rebels. ABC News goes inside Assad’s presidential palace and a notorious prison.

December 10, 2024

