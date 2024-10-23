Terrifying moment dog walker narrowly avoids landslide

Bystander footage captured the terrifying moment part of a cliff collapsed and fell onto beach huts, with the landslide nearly wiping out a dog walker in Bournemouth, England.

October 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live