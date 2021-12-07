Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Thousands protest in Cuba
Obama bluntly that if you'll gaggle that ligament in in my them that I am. No today. It hasn't gotten bundle you're probably pop up clean. In a part of the London. Okay yeah. Okay. OK you.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:25","description":"Thousands of Cubans take to the streets from Havana to Santiago in rarely seen protests, expressing frustration over pandemic restrictions and the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78799848","title":"Thousands protest in Cuba","url":"/International/video/thousands-protest-cuba-78799848"}