Thousands of sheep stop bridge traffic in New Zealand

More
MAKE WAY FOR SHEEP: More than 3,000 lambs moved across a bridge in New Zealand, momentarily stopping traffic, after being freshly shorn.
1:01 | 01/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Thousands of sheep stop bridge traffic in New Zealand

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:01","description":"MAKE WAY FOR SHEEP: More than 3,000 lambs moved across a bridge in New Zealand, momentarily stopping traffic, after being freshly shorn.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75469500","title":"Thousands of sheep stop bridge traffic in New Zealand","url":"/International/video/thousands-sheep-stop-bridge-traffic-zealand-75469500"}