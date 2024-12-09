Travel ban considered for President Yoon amid martial law inquiry

The police said they had not ruled out questioning Yoon as part of their ongoing investigation into the illegality of last week's martial law declaration.

December 9, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live