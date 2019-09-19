Transcript for Trudeau admits 2001 brownface photo was 'racist'

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is apologizing for wearing ground phase two a costume party back in 2001. He was 29 years old at the time when he went to a so called Arabian nights gala. At a private school where he taught. Time magazine uncovered the photo from a year books should go says it was a dumb thing to dill. I take responsibility for my name decision to do that I shouldn't have done it I should've known better. It was something about. I didn't think was racist at the time but no I recognize. It was something basis to do and I am deeply so yeah. This controversy comes a pseudo faces an election next month the conservative leader who is challenging and says Fidel is not fit to govern. Trudeau has also admitted to wearing black faced during a talent show when he was in high school.

