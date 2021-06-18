24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Twin pandas turn 1-month-old in France

Twin baby pandas at a zoo in France turned 1-month-old, as they gained weight and grew fur, though their eyes are not yet open and they are not yet crawling.

