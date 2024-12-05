UNICEF: Five million children displaced in Sudan amid civil war

UNICEF spokesperson Tess Ingram joined ABC News Live to talk about the "world's largest child displacement crisis" currently unfolding in Sudan amid the nation's civil war.

December 5, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live