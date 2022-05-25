US a global outlier in mass shootings response

ABC News' Ines De La Cuetara takes a look at how mass shootings around the world have led to transformative, immediate change to gun laws in three countries and saved lives in the process.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live