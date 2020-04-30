Virus hits conflict zones

More
ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports on how doctors and aid workers are confronting COVID-19 in war-torn areas.
7:12 | 04/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Virus hits conflict zones

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:12","description":"ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports on how doctors and aid workers are confronting COVID-19 in war-torn areas.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70443253","title":"Virus hits conflict zones","url":"/International/video/virus-hits-conflict-zones-70443253"}