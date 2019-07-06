Transcript for Women's World Cup kicks off in France

We're moving on to the women's World Cup kicking off in parents later today. The US hoping to repeat as champions and there's no better person to help us break all of this down. And Kate Martin grass from the SBA in. Kate was on the US national team from 1998 to 2010. Earning two Olympic gold medals and she was on the 1999 team that won the World Cup so Kate you know little something about this subject right hey can really add meaning a little bit. To me this is almost like Christmas or any big holiday is the first day of opening soccer games I'm super excitement. A right so how the US women team looking are they the favorites to repeat this year. They are the favorites something an American teen has never done going to last World Cup there were lots of questions about where the teen was gonna generate attack. That's exact opposite going into this cycle this women's team has the breast. Fronts of three in the world. With Tobin Heath. I'm making her Keno and Alex Morgan who are all in foreign and all are devastating opponents all yearlong. So I want to ask you about some of the new girls on the block who are some names that we should definitely be paying attention to. Roosevelt number one the most treat a player when the US. Ballot out of its way sixteen Olympics earlier than any other Bala from the US team in a major tournament. It was because they lack to treated midfielder. That could unlock really Compaq defenses. So they brought in a player who specializes. In trying to figure out opening up space where there is none so watch out her rose Lavelle and also CM US who might be sitting on the bench. But he's on balloon Honolulu accountant having a wonderful 2019 so those are two up and coming names. And players to lots for. So some major girl power there's I want to ask you I know the US starts their first Max on Tuesday. But let's talk a little bit about the battle that's happening right here in the US with the pay gap. With the women's World Cup coats not making nearly as much as the Minsk coach what's the updates there. There really are no updates an interesting thing about all of the pay gas and they potentially could be considered distractions. But they're distractions in which either the media is treating. Early on so the players and the coaches know how to deal that so it doesn't impact camp at the moment the women had filed a lawsuit early enough they know that the suit. For people pay well not even be heard. Or tried until well after the World Cup said there are putting things in place ten keep themselves relevant in a different domain besides on the field. But they're not actually having to deal with that right now so they're keeping the conversation going. And they're trying to make it a topic but they know how to handle it so. What I'm most concerned about is would it be distraction harms or performance but the way that they've come about it it seems that everyone has figured out the best way to do that. All right Kate Martin grass from ESPN thank you so much we appreciate the updates and to things Kimberly.

