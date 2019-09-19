Man moves in with shelter dog to help her get adopted

More
Scott Poore has been living with Queen, a 3-year-old terrier mix, at the Great Plains SPCA in Kansas City since Tuesday.
0:46 | 09/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man moves in with shelter dog to help her get adopted
Yeah. It's gonna bring personal questions voters resistance Lolita. In the children.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:46","description":"Scott Poore has been living with Queen, a 3-year-old terrier mix, at the Great Plains SPCA in Kansas City since Tuesday. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"65719917","title":"Man moves in with shelter dog to help her get adopted","url":"/Lifestyle/video/man-moves-shelter-dog-adopted-65719917"}