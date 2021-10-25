Ahmaud Arbery's mother on seeking justice for his killing, focusing on his legacy

After a nearly all white jury was impaneled for her son’s high-profile and racially sensitive murder trial, Wanda Cooper-Jones said she thinks the judicial system needs “some major work.”

