How the Austin PD Bomb Squad use a robot to safely disarms bombs

More
The squad had to use their extensive training in March 2018 when for the first time they confronted live explosive devices during a 19-day bombing spree that terrorized the Texas capital.
1:09 | 03/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How the Austin PD Bomb Squad use a robot to safely disarms bombs

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61656157,"title":"How the Austin PD Bomb Squad use a robot to safely disarms bombs","duration":"1:09","description":"The squad had to use their extensive training in March 2018 when for the first time they confronted live explosive devices during a 19-day bombing spree that terrorized the Texas capital.","url":"/Nightline/video/austin-pd-bomb-squad-robot-safely-disarms-bombs-61656157","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.