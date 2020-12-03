Transcript for Looking back on “Nightline’s” 40 years of journalism

month marks the 40th anniversary of our broadcast. "Nightline" was born in response to a crisis, giving facts, context, and, when possible, comfort as the nation dealt with the Iran hostages. 40 years later, the coronavirus is our new challenge. Like then, facts, context and when possible comfort will be our goal every night. It was American businessman J. Willard Marriott who said good timber does not grow with ease. The stronger the wind, the stronger the tree. My friends, we are a nation of good timber.

