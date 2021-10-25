Climate-induced famine leaves children on the brink of starvation: Part 1

“World News Tonight” anchor David Muir travels to Southern Madagascar to report on a climate-driven crisis that has left more than 1 million people in desperate need of food due to years of drought.

