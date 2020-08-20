Transcript for DNC Night 3: Political experts discuss night’s biggest moments

We are joined now by Chris Christie, Rahm Emmanuel, ABC news contributor, Yvette Simpson and Sarah Fagen. Tonight was historic, kamala Harris, the first black, asian-american woman on the vp ticket. Let's start with the magnitude. We can't underestimate the magnitude of the moment. She did what she needed to do today. One of the things that I predicted she would do that she did was bring everybody together in the room. She did talk about black and brown people in a way we have she talked about that we must do our work, she's a part of the future, that we're building something. She got that dig in on Donald Trump, saying I know a predator when I see one. Probably one of the most pointed, I think criticisms of Donald Trump we've seen to date. If you think about the three things we expected her to do, introduce herself to America, momala. She had a smile on her face. She looked excited, comfortable. And I think kamala Harris is at her best when she's just herself and comfortable. Your thoughts? I thought it was kind of flat. I think she was trying too hard. I think there's a lot of fake smiles in there and practiced hand gestures, and I think it's really hard to follow somebody as compelling as Barack Obama. I think they should have left it the way they had it. Barack Obama should have left his nose out of it, let her go first and Obama go last. I thought Obama was compelling, and I thought Harris was okay. And it shouldn't be that way. It should be the other way let her go and then let the night finish with the president, because of who he is. Sarah, you said it depends on which kamala Harris showed up. The one that showed up was the moderate Harris, she wasn't talking about decriminalizing the border. She wasn't talking about medicare for all. She wasn't talking about a green new deal which she co-authored. She focussed mostly on herself and her story, which is appropriate in the speech. She did take it to Donald Trump I thought pretty hard. I agree with Yvette. That was a very hard-line. What does kamala bring to the ticket that Biden doesn't have on his own? I that I package, you have to look at them together. She has an energy, vivaciousness and lust of life that is there. She did a great job for the ticket. I don't want to quibble here. I would have, she was left with trying to explain her history. That should about in the movie. There were other pieces in there, I thought she did a great job for the ticket and introduced, as I think Sarah said, the agenda that she and Joe as a package will pursue. Did she energize the base? Well, I, there's no doubt the base, as I said earlier, I think she brings five things, not one thing. She makes history, she excites the base, that's very clear. You can see it by the fund raising as one measure of that. Reassuring moderate stream voters in the suburbs and other women. She Riles up trump and draws trump's fire away from Biden. Biden's attacking Obama, kamala Harris, I mean trump is. As long as he leaves Biden with very little negatives, unlike what Hillary had, Biden has a really good chance. If you have very low negatives, Donald Trump is attacking everybody but the one person he's running against. So she's already serving the political strategic purpose of drawing and confusing trump with who he's running against. She missed an opportunity as well. She has a background as a prosecutor. You know, this is something that appeals to most Americans, somebody who is, can be tough on crime when it's necessary. It's something she has championed for a big part of her she didn't say it tonight, because it's not popular with the democratic base. I do think, you know, we criticize trump for being divisive. You see it all the time. Everywhere, people criticize Donald Trump for being divisive. She had an opportunity tonight to talk about racism and law enforcement and bringing Americans together. These things are not mutually exclusive. We can fight racism. We can make for police reforms, but cops aren't bad people. We haven't seen a lot of, we haven't seen anything in this democratic convention about a police officer and law enforcement. I got to know Joe Biden when I was working for president Clinton, we worked on the violence against women act he came out when we opened up in Chicago a first new domestic violence shelter. And I was surprised given how many women were speaking today that his work on the violence against women's act was really not central to their validation of his candidacy, given all the women. I think it was a missed opportunity. It was so essential to his record. That shows the division in the party. The party -- I don't buy that. There's a large swath of this party that are now antilaw enforcement. And it is vogue right now in large parts of the democratic party to be anti- law enforcement. They better bewary of that. A lot of those voters out there tonight, believe in police reforms like Rahm did when he was mayor, but they still support the men and women in uniform in the main. If they get themselves out on that track, it's going to give trump another opening. I disagree with all of that. We have to think about your we are in this country today. The biggest multi-racial global movement around the murder of George Floyd. These were moms, suburban people, white people, black people, all over the world. We are all talking right now about racism. And her statement when she says there is no vaccine for racism, we've got to do the work was one of the most unifying statements in a time like today. She doesn't have to mention police officers. She has to mention George Floyd and breonna Taylor. She also mentioned Joe Biden's record of violence against women act. I'm sorry, we're out of time. Thank you so much, thank you for watching.

