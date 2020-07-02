Transcript for Documenting the 'Seasons' of Justin Bieber's tumultuous personal life

It was time or hours. Since paying I was popping those I was doing Molly. You know mushrooms. Everything and. It hasn't escaped from. Camden Justin Bieber opening up on camera for the first time about his past struggles. You have all these people around me just kinda hanging on. Wanting stuff from me knowing that like I was living this lifestyle that they also wanted to lands drinking smoking. In his new YouTube junkie series Justin Bieber seasons he get a glimpse of the turmoil in his personal life. As humans we go through so many ups and downs. So many good seasons bad season. Pop superstar Justin Bieber rested Miami Beach overnight. Charged with. Resisting arrest all of which he says led him to abruptly put his career on hiatus in 2017. Canceling his tour because we can't in the morning the first hand is doing is popping pills and smoking a blunt and starting my day nothing was off limits. Director Michael Ratner follows the pop star on his journey to sobriety. He was going to go there he set to meet its power weakness. All while beaver works on his first studio album in nearly five years island to see and do what he was so or that. Beavers wife model Healy Baldwin by his side offering a rare look at the couple in their day to day lives. She makes everything better vote describes Hayley as a super ego to Justin's did. The show also touches on beavers recent diagnosis with both line and Epstein Barr diseases. The jockey series boosting beavers YouTube stats this week becoming the first artist to reach fifteen million subscribers. Now a full circle moment. Since it was that platform that helped launch his music career as a tweet me. Food when covers like this one Chris Brown's with you caught the eye of industry moguls scooter bronze back in 2000 eight's. It. Nightline's cameras were backstage in those cruise says feed it's what he. I feed off the sands energy is there are screaming really loud I have all pumped up thing you know it's very exciting and. From the beginning Justin Bieber has been someone who looked like he was cooked off in a factory to make. Perfect male teen idol. At the time he first became publicly prominent was unusual in that he didn't have a TV show on Nickelodeon or. The Disney Channel or MTV the kind of prop him up like so many child stars his coming of age was for the world to see. Mean did young. Starr. Is like taking a tall ship through the biggest storm you can imagine. It will test everything you will take the weakest most vulnerable parts of who you wore and it will expose them to the greatest stress. His blunders were public in two dozen fourteen the young star's behavior triggering multiple tabloid filled run ins with the law. Including a DUI arrests remember everybody loves young teen stars because they are compliance. And then one day they are Knox compliance. Despite the controversies beaver launched his purpose world tour in 2017150. Concerts across forty countries. Fans saw a visibly exhausted pop star on stage. Bieber abruptly cancels the final fourteen shows posting on it's a gramley meet taking this time right now is me saying I wanna be sustainable I want my career to be sustainable but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. He didn't want to tour anymore. And he more or less dropped out of sight in the new donkey series his creative team talks about that tumultuous time. I freaked out when testing canceled the tour performing is a thing that he loves most in this world and so look for him to say that he didn't wanna do it I knew it had to be pretty seriously just got scary I basically said to myself oh my god if you're real. You get me through this season of stopping these pills and stuff and if you do under duress is aware. In search of something deeper Bieber seek spiritual guidance is photographed in conversation with pastor Carl lends to at the time was also involved with advising. A number of NBA's star's most notably higher re Irving. Did just in his a friend of ours he loves the lord with all its hard news tonight where he wanted to renew his faith in. That ties the game. Haley says their relationship only got serious once he chose to be sober. He was the first person I ever had real feelings for. When things kind of went south for a little bit and we went our separate ways. I suggest the mile that no matter what the outcome was going to be he was going to be somebody that I loved. Street arrests in my life. Just the idea of stability. Is something that I really never act growing up. And it's something that I've always really wanted. She believes her husband's addictions were a byproduct of his early fame. I think we take somebody very marrying young and they start to get. Horrible crazy mean. Crippling anxiety and goes undiagnosed. Need don't know what it is that your feeling. Loose axis else Medicaid because it makes us feel better. His public turning point came as a surprise appearance at Coachella into those nineteen. Ending his musical hiatus by joining Arianna grunting onstage to sing song. Alluding to a comeback as he left the stage. As he's walking offstage she said that thousands are need to get back out here I want you to schedule me he's like wanna go to the studio and I wanna dance and I want. Go to the gym and I live vocal warm ups in their and a lot like he wanted me to build small rolling itinerary like I do when he's working. Which is what he says he's doing now spending most of his time in the studio preparing his new album changes. Hands so we cover paying anywhere. I always the cameras rolling through the entire creative process. My profession Sonia. I think for me. You're always being sold polish to console like. Perfect and everything you need to be so perfect and iced just. Polling and worry about and it literally everything like don't touch your face that way don't touch your hair. You're ruining you got a stain on measured fight that's why these little things that are really just don't even make that a huge deal. The new record is obviously very much about Justin's relationship with pale. Part of being a music look out. Yeah. Tonight he's changing a lot getting married getting back in the studio talking about getting married like just bring about the process and just being creative ways. Being in this new chapter and be happy about what I'm doing and not blame I don't know duty and a good head space. And in the final act of his comeback Bieber recently announcing he's going back on tour. I think just in the address the conflicts intelligence in his life and still be very appealing interior life it is impossible love through. We all have our individual. Panes and fears and Inzaghi eased worries think they're being human is. He's challenging for everybody. Think that we're all struggling. To some degree.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.