Former backup dancers speak out on lawsuit against Lizzo

Three former backup dancers are accusing the pop star and her touring company of sexual and racial harassment, assault and creating a hostile work environment – allegations that Lizzo denies.

August 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live