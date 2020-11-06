What happened to Breonna Taylor? Family seeks answers after raid in which she died

Taylor died in her own apartment when police executed a no-knock warrant searching for a person who’d already been arrested. Her name has become a rallying cry in protests across the U.S.
7:25 | 06/11/20

