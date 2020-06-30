{"duration":"9:07","description":"McClain was killed nearly a year ago in Colorado after police responded to a call about a suspicious person. Having anemia, he'd worn a ski mask to stay warm while going to the convenience store.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"71526476","title":"What happened to Elijah McClain? Case draws new attention amid nationwide protests","url":"/Nightline/video/happened-elijah-mcclain-case-draws-attention-amid-nationwide-71526476"}