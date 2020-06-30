What happened to Elijah McClain? Case draws new attention amid nationwide protests

More
McClain was killed nearly a year ago in Colorado after police responded to a call about a suspicious person. Having anemia, he'd worn a ski mask to stay warm while going to the convenience store.
9:07 | 06/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What happened to Elijah McClain? Case draws new attention amid nationwide protests

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:07","description":"McClain was killed nearly a year ago in Colorado after police responded to a call about a suspicious person. Having anemia, he'd worn a ski mask to stay warm while going to the convenience store.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"71526476","title":"What happened to Elijah McClain? Case draws new attention amid nationwide protests","url":"/Nightline/video/happened-elijah-mcclain-case-draws-attention-amid-nationwide-71526476"}