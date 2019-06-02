'Happy Days' star Henry Winkler tells the story behind the iconic shark-jumping scene

"Half that smile is the Fonz going, 'Hey, look at that. I did it.' And the other half is Henry going, 'Oh my god. You did it,'" Winkler told ABC News' "Nightline" co-anchor Juju Chang.
0:25 | 02/06/19

