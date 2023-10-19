Joran van der Sloot admits to attacking Natalee Holloway

The main suspect in the 2005 disappearance pleaded guilty to federal extortion charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

October 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live