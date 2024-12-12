Keira Knightley on training for action scenes, the cost of her early success

ABC News' Linsey Davis sat down with the actress to talk about how her big movies have resonated with audiences, introducing her children to her work and her new spy thriller show "Black Doves."

December 12, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live