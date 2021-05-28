Transcript for Lori and Chad Daybell indicted nearly a year after childrens’ bodies found

Reporter: For months the disappearance of brother and sister J.J. Val hoe and tiely Ryan captivated the country, their grandparents' heartfelt pleas for help launching a nationwide search. Two missing children in Idaho -- Reporter: Two years after the 7 and 17-year-old vanished, Kay and Larry woodcock are one step closer to answers. It's like the world just Reporter: Speaking to a local news crew in Arizona after the children's mother, Lori Vallow daybell, and husband Chad, were indicted in Idaho on nine new charges including first-degree There are so many layers. Every week, every month, there's something new in this case. Reporter: The couple appeared separately at a hearing yesterday. Miss daybell is present here. Mr. Daybell, can you hear me okay? Yes. Reporter: Before her charges were read, Lori's attorneys unexpectedly requested to reschedule the proceeding. Okay that will be all for today. Thanks for appearing. We will be adjourned. Reporter: Today documents unsealed revealing in March, a competency evaluation found Lori, quote, is not competent to proceed. Prosecutors are appealing that finding. What they're going to try to do is try to find a way to make her competent. What exactly is the issue that makes it hard for her to understand how this case is going about? Does she need to be medicated? Does she need to be transferred to a different facility to get additional medical services? They're going to keep trying to find ways to make her competent until she can stand trial. If this was petit larceny, stealing a few dollars here, someone's cell phone or wristwatch, maybe the prosecution would find a different way of resolving the case. But for a case where you're talking about conspiracy to commit murder for three people and murder against two children, the prosecution is really going to wait for her to be found competent, to throw the book at her. Reporter: It is just the latest bizarre twist in a saga stretching from Idaho to Arizona to Hawaii that includes the missing kids. A curious trail of deaths surrounding the couple. And accusations of belonging to a doomsday group wanting to rid the world of zombies. In September of 2019, Lori moved J.J. And tylee to Idaho. After months of no contact, the grandparents, Kay and Larry, asked police to conduct a welfare check. She never would respond to anything. Texts, voice mails, emails, nothing. Reporter: When police went to Lori's home, they discovered not only was J.J. Missing, so was lee. Authorities allege Lori and Chad told police a series of lies. Do you want to tell the truth? Reporter: Chad acted as if he didn't know Lori very well, authorities said, he didn't know her phone number, according to the affidavit, and Lori's mother told police J.J. Was with his grandma, Kay, a clear lie since Kay called in the missing child report. Lori told police J.J. Was in Gilbert, Arizona, with a friend. The day after that police visit, the couple vanished, showing up two months later in Hawaii. Sir, can you tell me where your kids are? Chad and Lori, can you tell me where your kids are? Reporter: Lori and Chad refused multiple times to answer questions about the welfare of their kids. I just want to ask you, are the kids okay? Can you tell me -- Man, I just can't comment. Pending this process. And why can't you comment? Legal reasons. I just can't. The attorney told me to the to speak. Reporter: In November, Chad and Lori got married on a beach in Hawaii. But neither J.J. Nor tylee was there for the celebration. Their wedding just two weeks after Chad's former wife, Tammy, died of, quote, natural causes. But in this week's indictment, prosecutors say Lori and Chad exchanged text messages claiming Tammy was possessed by a spirit named Viola and alleging that Chad received $430,000 from a life insurance policy after Tammy's death. We're processing a lot of evidence that has been accumulated. Reporter: He is now facing first-degree murder charges in connection with her death. In late January 2020, authorities in Idaho demanded lorificely produce the children within five days. But no children surfaced. And in February, Lori was arrested in Hawaii. Your surrender by the state of Idaho -- Know that you have been charged in the state of Idaho with a number of charges. Reporter: The 47-year-old faced with five charges, including two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of a dependant child. We would request that bail be What specific amount are you asking? I'm asking for $10,000. Reporter: A judge declared her a flight risk, bail set at $5 million. What I want to reiterate is that we are all hopeful that we are able to locate the missing children. We know it's a positive step forward. We also know that as good as this news is, it's as bad as it is also. Because we still don't have the children. Reporter: A week later, Lori was smiling at times as she was read the charges in an Idaho courtroom. But still no sign of the missing children. In June of last year, authorities executed a search warrant and Chad's property was dug up. Captured by "East Idaho news." The children's remains were found and he was arrested. But murder charges against the couple were just filed this week. The prosecution's murder case is very strong, because there's so many different avenues in which they can get a conviction. They can say that one of the two of them, Chad or Lori, either assisted, actually did the killing, encouraged someone, or commanded them to do so. Reporter: According to the latest indictment, they, quote, espoused religious beliefs for purpose of justifying the homicide of J.J. And tylee. Last year, friends told investigators Chad and Lori believed they were part of the, quote, church of the firstborn, their mission to rid the world of zombies. At least one friend telling investigators Lori believed her children had turned into zombies, that J.J. Was considered a dark spirit, that a person's true spirit was stuck until the host body is physically killed. Of all the murder cases that's captivated this country, there's no such murder case that's so many layers. You have dead former lovers, missing bodies of children in a field, you have zombies, you have spirits there are so many interesting layers to this case that people can't stop watching. Reporter: Authorities in Arizona are also considering whether to file charges against Lori this time for the death of her former husband and j.j.'s father, Charles. For "Nightline," I'm Marcus Moore.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.